Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedic assault concerning
Queens Park, Ontario – MPP against extended summer shutdown of Ornge air ambulance base in Moosonee
Mink Shoals, West Virginia – Man jumps out of ambulance after setting fire to home
Charleston, West Virginia – Senate postpones action on EMTs carrying firearms
Ferndown, UK – 70-year-old left lying on the floor 6 hours waiting for an ambulance
West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service left frustrated after hoax call about suicide attempt
London, UK – A & Es turn away a record number of ambulances