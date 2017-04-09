by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedic assault concerning

Queens Park, Ontario – MPP against extended summer shutdown of Ornge air ambulance base in Moosonee

Mink Shoals, West Virginia – Man jumps out of ambulance after setting fire to home

Charleston, West Virginia – Senate postpones action on EMTs carrying firearms

Ferndown, UK – 70-year-old left lying on the floor 6 hours waiting for an ambulance

West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service left frustrated after hoax call about suicide attempt

London, UK – A & Es turn away a record number of ambulances