Barrie, Ontario – Plan in the works to build hub for first responders

Tampa, Florida – Pinellas County ambulance service Sunstar is up for sale

Madison, Florida – Paramedic is arrested

Anchorage, Alaska – Former mayors oppose public safety bond proposal for ambulances

Detroit, Michigan – Firefighters now cross trained, taking medical runs

Weston-super-Mare, UK – Attacker stomped on man’s head, assaulted paramedic helping unconscious woman

Mabopane, South Africa – Search still on for killers of paramedic