** Maryland EMT/firefighter killed in off-duty crash

** UK medic, convicted in driving death of man after texting, not given jail time

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Maryland EMT/firefighter from Pocomoke City is dead after being killed in a crash Saturday. Delmarva Now (Deborah Gates/March 25) said Jacob Howser, 23, died around 9:30 a.m. after his pickup truck left the road and crashed into a tree. It then burst into flames. According to the newspaper, Howser worked part time as an EMT with the Snow Hill Fire Department. He also worked part time EMS in Pocomoke City and toiled with the Showell Fire Department. WMDT (Dana Bozzini/March 26) said friends remembered Howser as outspoken but dedicated to his profession. Funeral services are pending.

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS



** A UK medic, who ran over and killed a man fleeing a beating attack, will not serve any time in jail. That is the word from ITV (March 27) which said community mobile first responder Jonathan Carter, 45, was given a pass by Mr. Justice Turner. Turner sentenced Carter to nine months in jail suspended for two years in the death of Bradley Moore, 43. Carter hit and killed Moore July 27, 2016 after the former fled a McDonalds where he had been attacked by a 16-year-old boy. Carter ran over Moore twice without apparently realizing it. He told police he was distracted because he was having a texting fight with his girlfriend. A Manchester Crown Court jury found Carter guilty in January of death by careless driving. Along with the above mentioned sentence, he was also handed a two year driving ban.