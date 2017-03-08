** Florida paramedic charged with molesting disabled patient

** Australian police in Northern Territory charge teen with lobbing rock at in-transit ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida paramedic from Panama has been charged with lewd or lascivious offences committed on a disabled person. That is the word from Nexstar Media (Bradley Calhoun/March 8) which said John Thomas Harrington, 47, was arrested Tuesday. According to the news site, police have questioned Harrington several times over the years in relation to the August 2015 incident. The case was not forwarded to the state attorney, however, until a witness came forward last January to say Harrington had confessed to the crime. Police say Harrington molested the woman during an EMS transport to Gainesville. Though she was not conscious for the entire trip, she told authorities she knew what was happening and gleaned the medic’s identity from his name tag.

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A 17-year-old boy appeared in court yesterday for allegedly throwing a rock at the rear window of an ambulance in Northern Territory. 9 News (AAP/March 8) said the Alice Springs minor has been tagged with damaging property, endangering the occupants, and being armed with an offensive weapon. The EMS unit was en route to a call at the time, though it is not clear if it was an emergency. No one was injured in the incident.