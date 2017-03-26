** Thousands of New Yorkers pay tribute to LODD EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS



** Thousands of ordinary New Yorkers lined the streets Saturday outside a Bronx church as the funeral service for LODD EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, was broadcast on a television screen outside. Fox News (AP/March 25) said the commemoration filled the church with mourners. EMTs from across the entire city also attended to pay tribute to their co-worker. Arroyo died March 16th after being run down by her own ambulance. The EMS unit had stopped after Bloods gang member Jose Gonzalez, 25, was allegedly bumper shining. Once the two female medics alighted from the unit, Gonzalez jumped behind the wheel and backed over Arroyo. He has now been charged with murder.