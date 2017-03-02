** Tennessee medic arrested for stealing fentanyl, morphine from ambulance service

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Tennessee police in Cumberland County arrested a paramedic Wednesday for stealing fentanyl from his ambulance service. That is the word from The Knoxville News Sentinel (USA Today/March 2) which said Randy Davidson, 47, was indicted Monday on theft under $1,000 x 2, official misconduct, and forgery. According to the newspaper, an ongoing investigation since last August found Davidson stole 79 single does vials of both fentanyl and morphine between January 2015 and August 2016. He also allegedly falsified drug documentation to make it appear the meds were properly used. Davidson told police the drugs were for his own use. He resigned from his job on August 15, 2016.

** Vermont is apparently about to become the next state to provide workers’ compensation benefits to paramedics suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Workerscompensation.com (John Gerboth/March 2) said House Bill 197 dealing with the issue was read into the record of the Vermont General Assembly on February 7th. According to the news service, the bill, which refers to PTSD as an occupational disease, would also pertain to firefighters and police officers. It presumes the condition occurred while on-duty. The House Committee on Health Care is currently reviewing the potential statute. It will then go before both the House and the Senate for approval before moving to the governor’s desk for signing. Based on the previous performance of first responder legislation, Bill 197 could be enacted by July 1st of this year.