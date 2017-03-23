** New York man accused of killing EMT fails to show at court hearing

** Tennessee EMT charged with sexually assaulting female patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York man, accused of mowing down a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT with her own ambulance last week, failed to appear at a Wednesday court hearing. That is the word from NY1 (March 23) which said Jose Gonzalez, 25, remained in hospital for treatment for his supposed mental illness. According to the newspaper, the hearing formally charged him with both murder in the death of Yadira Arroyo, 44, and robbery. Gonzalez’ attorney waived his client’s right to testify. His next court date has been set for April 5th. Despite Gonzalez not showing at his own hearing, however, several of Arroyo’s EMT colleagues did. A spokesman for the group said they will continue to show up at each court date in their quest for justice.

** A Tennessee EMT has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure after allegedly attacking a female patient while in the ambulance. NewsChannel 5 ( March 22) said Hendersonville resident Samuel Rutherford, who worked for private EMS company Medic One, allegedly placed his genitals on the woman’s month during transport. He then forced her to perform oral sex. According to the news station, the woman claims Rutherford turned off the rear cab’s lights prior to the assault. He also used a backpack to prevent the driver of the ambulance from detecting his actions. Police say Rutherford has confessed to the crime and has now been fired. There is no word on his next court date.