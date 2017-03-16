** Trial for Florida medic accused on child porn tags set for May 1

UNITED STATES NEWS

** May 1st has been set as the trial date for a Florida EMT from Escambia County charged with child porn tags. That is the word from The Pensacola News Journal (Kevin Robinson/March 15) which said former casual medic Danny Murphy, 37, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and receipt and possession of child pornography. According to the newspaper, Murphy not only collected the offensive material, but also allegedly committed some of the crimes while at another job with Pace Fire Rescue District. One of the children depicted was only 3-years-old. He is also accused of holding online discussions with 2 other men on indecent acts with children.