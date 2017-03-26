Boston, Massachusetts – Ambulance company testing drugs to treat pain while lowering addiction risk
L. Macungie Twp., Pennsylvania – EMTs land in hospital after being assaulted by patient
Albuquerque, New Mexico – Ex-paramedic loses bid to erase arrest record
Wethersfield, Connecticut – Former ambulance chief accused of stealing almost $100,000 from volunteer ambulance association
Caithness, UK – Patient transfer by ambulance from Caithness to Inverness almost doubles in five years
Carlisle, UK – Man accused of theft from ambulance refused to leave cell to appear in court
Ipswich, UK – Woman assaulted paramedic with a can of tuna
Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Ambulance shortcomings putting patients at risk