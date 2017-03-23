by In

Baltimore, Maryland – EMT honored for saving the life of his police officer friend

Travis County, Texas – EMS community outreach program helps reduce 911 calls

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Officials clear way for potential ambulance reality show

New York, New York – Wake being held for slain EMT Yadira Arroyo

New South Wales, Australia – NSW Ambulance investigates paramedic who raised patient safety concerns

Victoria, Australia – Vic paramedics cleared in woman’s death

Wellington, New Zealand – Ambulances launch new policy for patients with severe injuries