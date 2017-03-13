Las Vegas, Nevada – Patient riding in ambulance killed in crash
Pinellas County, Florida – Tampa paramedic reaches for gun, wounds fiancee in accidental shooting
Portland, Oregon – Fire chief sidelines embedding EMTs with protest police
Nicholson, Pennsylvania – Woman, 25, sleeping in roadway accused of attacking EMT coming to help
Bluffton, South Carolina – Man crossing busy highway killed by ambulance
Hampshire, UK – Vulnerable woman plunged to her death minutes after paramedics left her flat
New South Wales, Australia – Man jailed over paramedic assault