by In

Las Vegas, Nevada – Patient riding in ambulance killed in crash

Pinellas County, Florida – Tampa paramedic reaches for gun, wounds fiancee in accidental shooting

Portland, Oregon – Fire chief sidelines embedding EMTs with protest police

Nicholson, Pennsylvania – Woman, 25, sleeping in roadway accused of attacking EMT coming to help

Bluffton, South Carolina – Man crossing busy highway killed by ambulance

Hampshire, UK – Vulnerable woman plunged to her death minutes after paramedics left her flat

New South Wales, Australia – Man jailed over paramedic assault