Louisville, Kentucky – Paramedics are on the front lines in heroin fight

New York, New York – City ambulances picked up the pace to reach emergencies 21 seconds faster in 2016

Barking, UK – Woman, 76, waited for ambulance for 4 hours after falling and hitting her head in her kitchen

Caithness, UK – Ambulance teams stretched beyond the limit

West Midlands, UK – Man running late for work moves ambulance on 999 call because it was blocking his path; police involved

Pinhoe, UK – Son and dad drunken brawl ends with paramedic getting punched: court

Wrexham, UK – Homeless army medic made home and caused nuisance in shop doorway