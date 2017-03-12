Louisville, Kentucky – Paramedics are on the front lines in heroin fight
New York, New York – City ambulances picked up the pace to reach emergencies 21 seconds faster in 2016
Barking, UK – Woman, 76, waited for ambulance for 4 hours after falling and hitting her head in her kitchen
Caithness, UK – Ambulance teams stretched beyond the limit
West Midlands, UK – Man running late for work moves ambulance on 999 call because it was blocking his path; police involved
Pinhoe, UK – Son and dad drunken brawl ends with paramedic getting punched: court
Wrexham, UK – Homeless army medic made home and caused nuisance in shop doorway