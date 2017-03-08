by In

Toronto, Ontario – City to provide more support for first responders with PTSD: report

Kelowna, BC – Ambulance wait time worries witnesses

Waterloo Region, Ontario – ‘They’re going to burn out.” Union says region’s paramedics overworked

Redditch, UK – Boy, 8, dies after paramedics take him 21 miles when he lived 2 minutes from hospital

Tasmania, Australia – Man charged over paramedic assault

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics fight for improved death and disability scheme

Cape Town, South Africa – Paramedics get trauma counselling after attack