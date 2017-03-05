Ottawa, Ontario – Dispatch centre cleared in ambulance complaint
Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics, City of Ottawa ramping up opioid strategy
Balzac, Alberta – EMS crew enters burning vehicle to free trapped driver
Newnan, Georgia – Community mourns paramedic who died unexpectedly at 38
Sun Prairie, Wisconsin – Union calls for EMS director’s job termination
Nottingham, UK – Paramedic suspended for a year after failing to take child with fractured skull to hospital
Cape Town, South Africa – ANC calls for halt to attacks on emergency services