** Illinois firefighter sues fire chiefs over alleged unfair treatment

** West Virginia EMT indicted on charges involving the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Illinois firefighter from Moline is suing several city politicians and a couple of fire chiefs after they allegedly targeted him following his support for his sexually harassed paramedic/firefighter wife. That is the word from WQAD (Chris Minor/February 28) which said Todd Allen filed his lawsuit Monday. According to the news site, Allen claims he was picked on for supposed timekeeping irregularities despite being cleared of any wrongdoing. Allen said the issue arose after his wife alleged she was harassed by firefighters watching porn in stations, as well as sending her vulgar notes. The fire union also refused to represent her when she complained. Along with Fire Department Engineer Chief Scott Houzenga, Battalion Chief Kevin Irby is also named in the action. Aldermen Stephanie Acri, John Zelnio, Mike Wendt, and David Parker are additionally identified. Allen is seeking unspecified financial compensation, as well as policy change within the department.

** A West Virginia EMT from Philippi has been indicted on 25 different counts of sexual assault involving an 11-year-old girl. The Metro News (Alex Weiderspiel/February 28) said James Ronald L’Heureux, 21, allegedly committed the crimes while he was a 19-year-old student at Alderson Broadus University. L’Heureux, who is from Kennebunk, Maine, remains in Tygart Valley Regional Jail pending the posting of a $100,00 bond. Along with sexual assault in the first degree x 5, he has been tagged with sexual assault in the third degree x 15, and soliciting a minor via a computer x 5. All are felonies. The investigation into L’Heureux began on March 16, 2015 after a patrol constable spotted him and the girl in a car having sexual intercourse.