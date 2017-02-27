** Connecticut man charged after spitting on EMT

** Ohio man arrested after allegedly trying to steal ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** March 13th has been set as the next court date for an Easton, Connecticut man who spat on an EMT trying to help him. The Daily Voice (Frank MacEachern/February 27) said Omar Muqbil, 18, turned himself into police after learning an arrest warrant had been issued. According to the newspaper, Muqbil became aggressive with both police and EMS on January 20th after being stopped while walking down the street. Clearly intoxicated, he apparently bit and hit himself several times after being unable to follow the officer’s instructions. Police then had to restrain him. Along with assault on an EMT, Muqbil has been tagged with assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and creating a public disturbance.

** An Ohio man has been charged with attempted motor vehicle theft after allegedly attempting to steal a Youngstown ambulance Saturday. That is the word from WKBN (February 27) which said Devon Anderson, 36, apparently attempted the 7:30 p.m. heist while medics in the EMS unit’s rear cab treated a patient. According to the news site, once medics started yelling for him to stop, Anderson alighted from the vehicle and ran away. He was arrested a short time later. Police said he was looking for pills.