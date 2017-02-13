** Drunk man hits Ottawa ambulance; police charge him

CANADA NEWS

** An Ontario man from Ottawa has been charged after colliding with an ambulance Saturday morning while drunk. That is the word from the Ottawa Citizen (Naomi Librach/February 13) which said Nicholas Cassell, 28, has been tagged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligrams of blood, driving under suspension x 1, and being a novice driver with blood alcohol concentration above zero x 1. According to the newspaper, Cassell’s car hit the EMS unit while the latter was taking a curve. No one was injured in the accident, but the ambulance may need to be taken out of service for repairs. Both the prehospital rig and Cassell’s vehicle were towed from the scene. The EMS unit was not loaded with a patient at the time.