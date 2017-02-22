** Mississippi EMT killed in ambulance/semi crash

** Michigan medics lauded after saving 9 from house fire

UNITED STATES NEWS



** A Mississippi EMT is dead after a Tuesday afternoon ambulance crash in which an 18 wheeler ran head-on into the EMS unit. WCBI (Robert Davidson/February 21) said authorities have identified the medic as Chickasaw County practitioner Michael Collums, 54, of West Point. According to the news site, Collums’ partner Raymond Reed, 51, was injured in the accident and is currently recovering from serious injuries at North Mississippi Medical Center. Initial information indicates the EMS unit was lit up and responding to a call on Highway 32 near Van Fleet. Traveling westbound on the highway, it was met by both a car and a truck going eastbound. The truck apparently swerved to avoid the car which had slowed upon seeing the ambulance at the top of a hill.

** A pair of Detroit, Michigan EMTs are being commended after saving 9 people from a house fire Tuesday. That is the word from WJBK (February 21) which said the medics sprang into action around 3 a.m. after the fire department was tardy to respond. According to the news site, the house where the nine individuals resided was firebombed. Realizing firemen were detained fighting another fire, practitioners Brian Schimanski and Christopher Mateja used an extinguisher to battle the blaze. They then woke up the home’s occupants. Fire investigators said the incident was definitely arson as the fire was started in several different locations around the property.