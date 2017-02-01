** Inclement weather conditions likely led to California medic’s death in car/pedestrian accident

** Massachusetts woman arrested, charged for attacking paramedic trying to help her

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A January 23rd car/pedestrian crash that led to the death of a California EMT likely resulted from inclement weather conditions. That is the word from The Press Enterprise (Craig Shultz/February 1) which quoted a California Highway Patrol spokesman as saying the driver who struck San Jacinto medic Stacey Warriner, 44, lost control during rainy conditions and poor visibility. According to the newspaper, Warriner died two days later in hospital. She had been en route to work around 7:30 a.m. when she pulled over to render assistance to a motorist stopped at the median.

** March 10th has been set as the date for a pre-trial conference for a Massachusetts woman accused of attacking a paramedic, police officer, and doctor. The Recorder (Domenic Poli/January 31) said Athol resident Ann J. Cote, 67, has been charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and threatening to commit murder. Cote pleaded not guilty Friday to the tags. According to the newspaper, EMS treated a drunk Cote January 26th after she fell in a parking lot. While en route to hospital, she became combative, hitting paramedic Travis Parisi and police officer Andy Soltsiyk. Once at hospital, she hit a doctor in the face, knocking off his glasses and leaving a bruise.