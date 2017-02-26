** South African medic killed in ambulance/car crash

** New Jersey medic arrested on child porn charges

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A Cape Town paramedic is dead after a Friday morning ambulance/car crash. Eyewitness News (Lauren Isaacs/February 24) identified the practitioner as Melomed24 medic Ebrahim Benjamin, 48. According to the news service, Benjamin was hit by a vehicle that had run a red light. The driver apparently went through the intersection after being shocked by the sudden appearance of two men running at him and shouting that they had been robbed. Benjamin died on impact. Funeral services took place that afternoon.

UNITED STATES NEWS



** An Iselin, New Jersey EMT was arrested Friday on child porn charges. That is the word from CBS New York (February 24) which said Zachary Motta, 22, has been charged with child porn possession x 1 and endangering the welfare of a child x 1. According to the news service, Motta and a 12-year-old boy exchanged sexually lewd photos of one another between October 2016 and February 2017. They also had online conversations of a sexual nature. Motta has worked as an EMT at a city hospital, as well as with the Iselin Volunteer Fire Company. He was taken into custody after the child’s mother alerted authorities. Police continue to investigate.