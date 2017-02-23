** Nova Scotia paramedic jailed on child porn charges

** Funeral today for Mississippi medic killed in crash with 18 wheeler

CANADA NEWS



** A Nova Scotia paramedic from Nine Mile River will spend nine months behind bars on child porn charges. That is the word from CBC Nova Scotia (Blair Rhodes/February 21) which said Todd Allen Sawler, 45, was handed the sentence Tuesday. According to the news site, Sawler pleaded guilty last year to internet luring and distributing child pornography x 1 during the period of June 2015 to January 2016. Sawler apparently accessed his female victims aged 11-16 by posing as a 16-year-old boy. He was arrested after a police sting operation. Searches of Sawler’s home computer found child pornography images, as well as communication with Asian sites where children are abused online. Some of the non porn photos depicted children from his own community. In court, Sawler blamed his crimes on job related post traumatic stress disorder. Following his jail term, he will be on 28 months probation and under an order prohibiting him from using the Internet or being around children.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for today in West Point for a Mississippi medic killed Tuesday in a crash with an 18-wheeler. WCBI (Brittany Oliver/February 22) said the commemoration for MedStat EMS practitioner Michael Collums, 54, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Calvert Funeral Home. MedState EMS Director of Operations David Grayson said Collums was beloved by co-workers and community members alike. He was also a charming man who was dedicated to his family. Collums’ partner, Raymond Reed, meanwhile, continues to recover in hospital. The accident remains under investigation.