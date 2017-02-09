** Ontario ambulance service seeking to take part in smart glasses trial

CANADA NEWS

** Hastings-Quinte EMS paramedics in Ontario could soon be participating in a national study involving smart glasses. That is the word from the Quinte News (Mary Thomas/February 8) which said the organization has applied to take part in the project run by the Canada Centre for Security Science. According to the newspaper, the glasses could eventually allow paramedics to send and receive data to and from hospital ERs. Future uses could also see photos dispatched to allow receiving physicians an advance look at incoming prehospital patients. Initial forays with the technology, however, will involve simulated experiments. Successful participants will be selected by the year’s close.