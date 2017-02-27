by In

Vancouver, BC – Province denies paramedics being flown into small communities to deal with staffing crunch

Great Falls, Montana – Rural communities overcome EMS shortage with new technology

Scotland, UK – Scandal of Scotland’s ancient ambulance fleet; puts lives at risk

Wales, UK – Ambulance response trial a success; now made permanent

East of England, UK – Bullying, sexual harassment, and jobs for the boys rife at ambulance trust where whistle blowers are frightened to speak

Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance service returns more highly skilled paramedics to ambulances after surge in 999 calls