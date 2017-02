by In

Ottawa, Ontario – Uncertain future for Ottawa community paramedic program

Cabell County, West Virginia – Concerns raised over naloxone grant that leaves out paramedics

Fort Worth, Texas – These paramedics take detour to save hospice patients ER trip

Reading, UK – Little girl, 5, died after collapsing in the playground and a paramedic failed to use a defibrillator to shock her back to life