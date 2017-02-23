by In

Grey County, Ontario – EPIC program will be shut down

St. Louis, Missouri – Fire within led paramedic/firefighter to take his own life

Washington, D.C. – Ambulance times down, DC aims to improve EMS

Allentown, New Jersey – Police detail violent stabbing thwarted by EMTs

Wales, UK – Bleeding machete attack victim waited 3 hours for ambulance that never came

London, UK – Risk averse 111 sending more calls to struggling A & Es and ambulances

Auckland, New Zealand – NZ trials centralized air ambulance dispatch