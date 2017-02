by

Sydney, Nova Scotia – Judge finds paramedic not guilty of sexual assault

Bozeman, Montana – Senator to introduce federal air ambulance regulation bill

Beaumont, Texas – Paramedics in short supply in southeast

Darlington, UK – Air ambulance increases blood plasma after trial

East of England, UK – Ambulance service appeal after hundreds of hoax 999 calls

Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance service promises jobs safe in regional restructure

New South Wales, Australia – New health deal for paramedics