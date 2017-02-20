Edmonton, Alberta – STARS air ambulance reliance on lottery for funding a gamble, critic says
New York, New York – FDNY EMT arrested for child pornography
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – With EMSA under fire, memo outlines ambulance service alternatives
Sidney, Ohio – Ambulance thief indicted on four counts
Grimsby, UK – Hockey player crying in agony after breaking leg forced to wait two hours for ambulance
West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service hires paramedics to work in hazardous environments
Adelaide, South Australia – $750,000 ambulance bus largely being used as a patient taxi service