St. John’s, Newfoundland – Air ambulance helicopter moved from St. John’s and no one told medical dispatchers

Ventura, California – Community paramedicine project gets an “A”

Bradenton, Florida – Woman is arrested after she takes 7 ambulance trips in one day to get prescription painkillers

Scotland, UK – Hundreds of homes flagged by paramedics in Tayside and Fife over safety concerns