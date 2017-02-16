by In

Dunkirk, New York – Patient, 77, dies in ambulance crash after medic falls asleep at the wheel

Gallatin County, Kentucky – EMT praised for shooting, killing pit bull that attacked teen

Benton County, Iowa – Former ambulance office manager accused of theft

Jamestown, Rhode Island – State changes protocol for cardiac aid

Louisville, Kentucky – Opioid epidemic has not peaked. Weekend spike in heroin ODs follows winter surge in naloxone usage by EMS

Blairsville, Pennsylvania – Woman charged with obstructing EMS after overdose

Leicester, UK – Man, 18, charged with stealing paramedic’s defibrillator