Dunkirk, New York – Patient, 77, dies in ambulance crash after medic falls asleep at the wheel
Gallatin County, Kentucky – EMT praised for shooting, killing pit bull that attacked teen
Benton County, Iowa – Former ambulance office manager accused of theft
Jamestown, Rhode Island – State changes protocol for cardiac aid
Louisville, Kentucky – Opioid epidemic has not peaked. Weekend spike in heroin ODs follows winter surge in naloxone usage by EMS
Blairsville, Pennsylvania – Woman charged with obstructing EMS after overdose
Leicester, UK – Man, 18, charged with stealing paramedic’s defibrillator