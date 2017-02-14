by In

Simcoe County, Ontario – Ontario needs to upgrade ambulance dispatch STAT, county says

Pinellas County, Florida – Lawsuit alleges county part of an illegal kickback scheme with ambulance company

Odessa, Texas – Man assaulted paramedic following crash Friday

New York, New York – FDNY adds 171 EMTs to its ranks

New York, New York – Hundreds turn up for funeral of EMS victim of September 11th

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics still in the fight for insurance cover

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Decision on hiring ambulance washers defended