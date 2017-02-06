by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – City paramedic units busier than they should have been last year

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin – Court awards 2 fired paramedics $622,252

Helena, Montana – Senate committee approves bill to limit patients’ air ambulance costs

New Haven, Connecticut – Police arrest Trump protestor who blocked ambulance

London, UK – London Ambulance New Year’s outage likely linked to high demand

Braintree, UK – Driver of ambulance accused of causing dentist’s death wants case dismissed

Kent, UK – Overstretched paramedics keep dying patients waiting after ambulance bosses cut overtime