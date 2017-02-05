by In

Terrace, British Columbia – Forest safety ombudsman calls for faster rural air ambulance response times

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Province announces specialty licence plate for paramedics

Chicago, Illinois – Ambulance service driver accused of causing motorist’s injuries

Arkdale, California – More child sex charges for former ambulance service founder

Sioux City, Iowa – Fire rescue asks city council for paramedic training for firefighters

East Midlands, UK – Vandal told to pay just 50 pounds for 3,500 pound attack on ambulance

Victoria, Australia – Bourke Street attack first responders extend emotional thank you to selfless civilians: video