Terrace, British Columbia – Forest safety ombudsman calls for faster rural air ambulance response times
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Province announces specialty licence plate for paramedics
Chicago, Illinois – Ambulance service driver accused of causing motorist’s injuries
Arkdale, California – More child sex charges for former ambulance service founder
Sioux City, Iowa – Fire rescue asks city council for paramedic training for firefighters
East Midlands, UK – Vandal told to pay just 50 pounds for 3,500 pound attack on ambulance
Victoria, Australia – Bourke Street attack first responders extend emotional thank you to selfless civilians: video