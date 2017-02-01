by In

Dayton, Ohio – Patient swinging belt buckle strikes medic in ambulance

West Midlands, UK – Paramedic slams NHS for forcing ambulances to respond to wind-up calls to make figures look good

Birmingham, UK – Ambulance medic sacked after offering bereavement advice to patient who had lost her baby

Adelaide, South Australia – Ambulance response times will get worse under Transforming Health changes, Opposition says

New South Wales, Australia – Health district blames ambulance service for patient’s 13-hour delay

ACT, Australia – Ambulance response times slower, but still out stripping other jurisdictions

Western Cape, South Africa – Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint