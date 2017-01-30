** Michigan EMT killed in car accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for today for a Flint, Michigan EMT killed Friday morning in an off-duty car accident. ABC 12 (January 29) said the practitioner has been identified as Genesee County practitioner Charles Reeves. Reeves worked for Regional EMS. He had also worked nearly three decades for the Capac Fire Department. The circumstances of the MVA have not been released. Reeves was remembered by his work partner as being a man who would doing anything for others.

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A New South Wales man appeared in court Friday after vandalizing an ambulance and being tasered by police. The Leader (January 27) said the unnamed individual has been tagged with destroying or damaging property, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (personal), and assaulting an officer in execution of duty. According to the newspaper, the Oatley incident played out around 10 p.m. as the EMS unit was traveling down a residential street. Police say the man began banging on the rig’s windshield, prompting medics to drive away. When they returned, he resumed pounding the glass, eventually breaking it altogether. Neither the male driver nor his female partner were injured in the incident. However, police did use a taser to subdue the man. There is no word on his next court date.