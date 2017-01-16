** Louisiana man high on PCP to be charged for crashing into ambulance

** Texas paramedic/firefighter found dead at home; police investigating

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Louisiana man from Monroe will be charged with DUI, battery on an officer, and resisting police after crashing into an ambulance Saturday. KNOE 8 News (January 15) said Deatrice Jones, 36, caused the accident at St. Francis Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. while high on PCP. According to the news site, Jones is currently in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the crash. Initial reports have not listed any injuries to the ambulance occupants. There is no word either on the extent of the damage suffered by the EMS unit in the mishap.

** Texas police in Watauga are investigating after a paramedic/firefighter was found dead Friday in his home. NBC DFW5 (January 16) said the body of EMS practitioner Matthew Hensley was discovered after he failed to report in for work. According to the news site, no cause of death has been given. Information as to Hensley himself have also not yet been released.