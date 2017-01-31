by In

Okaloosa County, Florida – Worker tax could raise $4M for EMS

Albany, New York – Senate bill would make intentional attacks on first responders a hate crime

Naugatuck, Connecticut – Man stabbed by wife throws own blood at paramedics: Police

Newark, New Jersey – Ambulance operator gets 18 years for health care fraud

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Governor proposes $10 M to provide Naloxone to first responders and law enforcement

Manchester, UK – Ex-army medic disarms knife wielding man at grocery store

Manchester, UK – Teenager and off duty medic–who don’t know one another–guilty of causing death of man