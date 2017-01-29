by In

Redvers, Saskatchewan – Emergency responders voice health region amalgamation concerns

Kamloops, BC – Paramedics call for same bargaining rights as police and fire

Sarnia, Ontario – Quick action of off-duty paramedic paid off

Currituck, North Carolina – EMS responders save person who jumped from bridge

Lino Lakes, Minnesota – Teen charged in alleged attack on paramedics

San Diego, California – Pilot program reducing 911 calls from heavy users

Portsmouth, Virginia – Dead baby found in woman’s bag after paramedics take her to hospital