by In

Vancouver, BC – Paralyzed man calls for ambulance with his tongue and chin

Woodridge, Illinois – Man arrested for beating up police officers, spitting in paramedic’s eye

Bristol, UK – Pensioner left lying in the mud for 3 hours waiting for ambulance after breaking ankle

Cumbria, UK – Police called almost daily to help stretched paramedics

Sydney, Australia – Unions face Industrial Relations Commission after telling paramedics to shed heavy jackets in heatwave

Victoria, Australia – Warnings after paramedics rescue 11 children trapped in cars

Johannesburg, South Africa – State should pay for paramedics’ treatment after attacks, union says