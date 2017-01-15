Toronto, Ontario – City councilor wants to make presence of paramedics mandatory at electronic dance parties (EDM)
Ukiah, Idaho – Man detained after lying in front of ambulance
Gadsden, Alabama – Ambulance damaged by flying bedliner
Ayer, Massachusetts – MedStar Ambulance to pay $12.7 million to settle Medicare fraud claims
Austin, Texas – Man charged for downtown ambulance theft last month
Orange County, Florida – Police investigate after medics give conflicting accounts of ambulance crash
Scotland, UK – Ambulances in Fife fail to meet target for seventh year running, as service deteriorates across county