by In

Toronto, Ontario – City councilor wants to make presence of paramedics mandatory at electronic dance parties (EDM)

Ukiah, Idaho – Man detained after lying in front of ambulance

Gadsden, Alabama – Ambulance damaged by flying bedliner

Ayer, Massachusetts – MedStar Ambulance to pay $12.7 million to settle Medicare fraud claims

Austin, Texas – Man charged for downtown ambulance theft last month

Orange County, Florida – Police investigate after medics give conflicting accounts of ambulance crash

Scotland, UK – Ambulances in Fife fail to meet target for seventh year running, as service deteriorates across county