Regina, Saskatchewan – Recommendation to amalgamate EMS planning, dispatch, and delivery
Gaspe, Quebec – 1,000 Quebec EMTs to strike beginning January 19th
San Diego, California – City lays out demands for Rural/Metro, threatens to terminate contract
Charlemont, Massachusetts – Bill to reduce number of per call rural emergency responders fails to pass state Senate
Chesterfield, UK – Vicious thug calls ambulance for himself after punching woman so hard in attack that he injured himself
Dundee, UK – Patient who stole ambulance’s defibrillator is jailed
Auckland, New Zealand – St. John ambulance officers to have pay deducted over industrial action