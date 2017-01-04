by In

Vancouver, BC – Rise in first responder suicides leads to calls for better WorkSafe BC coverage

Naperville, Illinois – 3 hurt in rollover involving ambulance

San Francisco, California – EMTs say they are victims of workplace thefts

Wrexham, UK – Man who vandalized ambulance when paramedics tried to help him is jailed

Glasgow, UK – Paramedics taking blood tests to help speed up A & E wait times

Wigan, UK – Violence against paramedics increasing

Queensland, Australia – Politician slams paramedic and police attacks