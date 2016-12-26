** Off-duty New York EMT stabbed for his Christmas gifts

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Bronx, New York EMT is recovering after being stabbed Sunday morning and robbed of his Christmas gifts. That is the word from The New York Daily News (John Annese/December 26) which said Steven Sampson, 41, who was off-duty at the time, was accosted around 2 a.m. when he pulled to the side of the road to rearrange presents he had in the back of his vehicle. According to the newspaper, a confrontation soon ensued with a group of men who then made off with approximately $2,500 worth of goods. Following the incident, Sampson went to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. The wound to his arm required stitches to close.

** A North East, Maryland paramedic had to be medevaced to hospital Saturday after being hit by a car at a fatal MVA scene. The Cecil Daily Whig (Carl Hamilton/December 25) said the practitioner was taken to Delaware’s Christiana Hospital after the 6:00 p.m. accident. According to the newspaper, the driver of the pick-up truck who struck the unidentified medic also plowed into an SUV police vehicle. There is no word on whether or not charges have been laid against the driver. Details of the paramedic’s condition have also not yet been released.