** New Alabama law aims at helping autism sufferers better communicate with the first responders treating them

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A new Alabama law will make it easier for first responders to communicate with those affected by autism. That is the word from WAND 17 (December 28) which said House Bill 4257 allows autism sufferers to carry a special identification card detailing that they have the disorder. The aim of the legislation is to ensure that poor communication on the part of the autistic person does not hinder the rendering of appropriate medical care. The law takes effect January 1, 2017.