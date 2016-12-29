Whitbourne, Newfoundland – White knuckle ride: Ambulance owner slams highway snowclearing efforts
New York, New York – Police charge EMT for spewing false robbery story
Boston, Massachusetts – Pseudo first responder loses press rights battle
Orland Park, Illinois – Family of woman who died after ambulance sent to wrong address is suing
Queens Village, New York – Ambulance fatally strikes elderly man crossing parkway
Austin, Texas – Texas court ruling prevents price gouging by air ambulance companies
Wales, UK – WWII ambulance worker endures 6 hours on the floor with injured wife waiting for ambulance
Queensland, Australia – Assaults on ambulance officers continue to increase