by In

Renfrew County, Ontario – Paramedics warn 911 may not work;offer alternate number

Ottawa, Ontario – Eastern Ontario paramedics pressure province to help with Ottawa ambulance shortage

Calgary, Alberta – EMS dispatch agreement reached between the City of Calgary and AHS

Sherborn, Massachusetts – Man kicks EMT in the back

Scott Co., Minnesota – Off-duty paramedic awarded for saving lives

East of England, UK – Student paramedics in pay dispute with ambulance trust

Hinckley, UK – Paramedic spat at and equipment damaged as he treated patient

Pendle, UK – Mom of two could face jail after attacking paramedic and policewoman