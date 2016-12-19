Ottawa, Ontario – City’s daily struggle to find enough ambulances
Fort Worth, Texas – Joyrider who was caught on camera hijacking an ambulance is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Philippi, West Virginia – EMT loses home in fire
Austin, Texas – EMT convicted for fraudulent Medicare claims
Leicester, UK – Police tell ambulance defibrillator thief, “Hand yourself in before we release the CCTV footage.”
Lincolnshire, UK – Paramedic left seriously injured as another ambulance is trashed
East of England, UK – Hundreds of hoax calls waste hours of ambulance time, figures reveal
Queensland, Australia – Ambo punch accused granted bail