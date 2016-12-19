by In

Ottawa, Ontario – City’s daily struggle to find enough ambulances

Fort Worth, Texas – Joyrider who was caught on camera hijacking an ambulance is sentenced to 10 years in prison

Philippi, West Virginia – EMT loses home in fire

Austin, Texas – EMT convicted for fraudulent Medicare claims

Leicester, UK – Police tell ambulance defibrillator thief, “Hand yourself in before we release the CCTV footage.”

Lincolnshire, UK – Paramedic left seriously injured as another ambulance is trashed

East of England, UK – Hundreds of hoax calls waste hours of ambulance time, figures reveal

Queensland, Australia – Ambo punch accused granted bail